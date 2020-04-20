Coronavirus crime: Hayward little league targeted by thieves twice amid shelter-in-place order

The volunteers and players for the Treeview Little League in South Hayward were already bummed their 2020 season got postponed. Then about a week ago they discovered their clubhouse was broken into and all of their snack bar food was stolen.
To make matters worse, a few days later thieves hit again and this time took all of the league's equipment, including player uniforms. The league has been operating since 1962 and in recent years hurting for funding. ABC7 News even covered a story in 2014 when they were fundraising to stay operational.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crimes: San Francisco restaurants see trend in break-ins amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place
The league's president says this has been a hard blow to take.
"We work really hard for our community and we try really hard to give kids an opportunity to grow and we develop skill sets you only get in a baseball environment- not having an outlet right now, being able to go to the field and not being able to interact with friends, and some of these kids have been playing together fro years," says Maria Hartin-Swart through tears.
"It's very disappointing this has happened."
You can learn more about the little league at their Facebook page here and also find their GoFundMe page here.
RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM : SF thieves caught on camera stealing thousands from Fillmore store during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19