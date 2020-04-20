Coronavirus California

Coronavirus crime: Hayward little league targeted by thieves twice amid shelter-in-place order

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay little league already hurting from a canceled season because of the novel coronavirus, is hit not once, but twice by thieves.

The volunteers and players for the Treeview Little League in South Hayward were already bummed their 2020 season got postponed. Then about a week ago they discovered their clubhouse was broken into and all of their snack bar food was stolen.

To make matters worse, a few days later thieves hit again and this time took all of the league's equipment, including player uniforms. The league has been operating since 1962 and in recent years hurting for funding. ABC7 News even covered a story in 2014 when they were fundraising to stay operational.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crimes: San Francisco restaurants see trend in break-ins amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place

The league's president says this has been a hard blow to take.

"We work really hard for our community and we try really hard to give kids an opportunity to grow and we develop skill sets you only get in a baseball environment- not having an outlet right now, being able to go to the field and not being able to interact with friends, and some of these kids have been playing together fro years," says Maria Hartin-Swart through tears.

"It's very disappointing this has happened."

You can learn more about the little league at their Facebook page here and also find their GoFundMe page here.

RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM : SF thieves caught on camera stealing thousands from Fillmore store during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhaywardtheftchildrenbaseballcoronavirus californialittle leaguerobberycoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19 pandemicsports equipment
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More than 1,000 show up for free face masks, hand sanitizer in SF
San Bruno police urge residents to lock up their vehicles during stay-at-home order
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 600
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
San Bruno police urge residents to lock up their vehicles during stay-at-home order
Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
Crews respond to derailed train along Emeryville tracks
Trump, coronavirus task force holds daily press briefing
Officials ID suspect after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart
Live coronavirus updates: SF's largest homeless shelter reports increase of COVID-19 cases
Show More
SF woman, friends improvise to throw socially-distanced bachelorette party amid pandemic
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News