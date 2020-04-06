Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Crimes: San Francisco restaurants see trend in break-ins amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Property crimes are down by double digits in San Francisco compared to the same time last year due to the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place. However, restaurant owners are discovering that during recent break-ins there is a new trend in what's being taken.

Saira and Monica Gomez have a hard time watching the 20 different security videos recorded at their restaurant, Crossroad Pizza from a rash of 5 break-ins spanning 3 days.

"It's super violating. It's super violating and very frustrating" says Saira via FaceTime.

RELATED: SF thieves caught on camera stealing thousands from Fillmore store during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

The burglaries happened at an already challenging time when the restaurant is closed because of the shelter-in-place. Also unsettling? What the crooks stole.

"They took toilet paper, garbage bags, any household items we had and our Clorox wipes. Our cleaning supplies, bleach and everything for cleaning! They took sodas, booze, they tried to take our coffee machine and coffee blender too. I'd rather have that food go to our employees who aren't working now!" exclaims Saira.
Aldo Blasi, owner of Ristorante Milano in Russian Hill shared video of a recent attempted burglary where suspects not only used tools like wire cutters and a blowtorch to try and gain entry through the front door, they also tried the back, where the supplies are kept.

"I think it's a kind of desperation. These are desperate times as you say they can get supplies. All you can do is leave supplies and change them and secure them all the time." Says Blasi.

RELATED: What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot

SFPD says they've seen a double-digit decrease in property crime compared to last year due to the shelter-in-place but are "aware of changes in crime trends" and say they'll adapt to the "ever changing environment."
Both Aldo and the Gomezes have this message to other small businesses like theirs.

"Don't give up. Stay the course and absorb the loss as much as you can and keep on going." Encourages Blasi.

The sentiment is echoed by the Gomezes.

"Small businesses need to come together and check up on each other and go in daily...we need to come together."

To support Ristorante Milano during the citywide shelter-in-place, you can order take-out here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocoronavirus californiarobberybreak incoronaviruscaught on videoshelter in placerestaurantssurveillance camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Coronavirus: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders
What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News