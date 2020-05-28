Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hayward that left a man injured on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for service of a suspicious person in the area of Bahama Avenue and Sleepy Hollow Avenue. Callers reported a man on a motorcycle who was chasing someone and banging on doors in the neighborhood.
Hayward police say officers located and one officer shot him after the man approached them with a weapon. Officials say they are further investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.
A man in his 60's was shot and transported to the hospital, officials say. There is no word on his condition.
The police department is not releasing the identity of the officer involved and no further information was provided.
SKY7 flew over the area around 6 p.m. and many police cars were still at the scene.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Hayward this week. Last Wednesday, a man in his 20's died in the shooting.
The Hayward Police Department asks if anyone has any information that can assist this investigation, please call Detective Sprague at 510-293-7176.
