Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hayward that left a man injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for service of a suspicious person in the area of Bahama Avenue and Sleepy Hollow Avenue. Callers reported a man on a motorcycle who was chasing someone and banging on doors in the neighborhood.

Hayward police say officers located and one officer shot him after the man approached them with a weapon. Officials say they are further investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

A man in his 60's was shot and transported to the hospital, officials say. There is no word on his condition.

The police department is not releasing the identity of the officer involved and no further information was provided.

SKY7 flew over the area around 6 p.m. and many police cars were still at the scene.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Hayward this week. Last Wednesday, a man in his 20's died in the shooting.

The Hayward Police Department asks if anyone has any information that can assist this investigation, please call Detective Sprague at 510-293-7176.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardman injuredofficer involved shootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
We break down Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
East Bay gym owner defies shelter-in-place, reopens amid COVID-19
Show More
Here's how California's unemployment extension program works
CA nail salons: Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines to safely reopen
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
More TOP STORIES News