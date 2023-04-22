2 killed, 2 injured in Hayward shooting, authorities say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in the East Bay that left two people dead on Saturday.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said two people have died and two others are injured following a reported altercation that led up to the shooting.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. at the 21200 block of Mission Boulevard in Hayward. Authorities closed lanes at Cherry Way to Grove Way as they investigated.

At around 9:20 a.m., authorities confirmed the deaths of the two victims.

"We have no reason to believe this is a continuing safety concern," the sheriff's department tweeted.

There's no word yet on the conditions of the two other victims.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

