6 bodies, 154 remains found at suspended crematorium's Hayward warehouse: Sheriff

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Six bodies and 154 cremated remains were recovered from a Hayward warehouse linked to Oceanview Cremations, which had its license suspended since 2018, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

On March 1, the coroner's bureau and Grissom's Mortuary, a county-contracted funeral home, responded to the Hayward warehouse to recover the remains. Five of the remains were identified and families were contacted. Family members indicated that after their calls to Oceanview Cremation's owner, Robert Smith, went unanswered, they believed their loved ones had been cremated or scattered at sea as requested.

Oceanview Cremations had its business license suspended in March of 2018, and was prohibited from storing remains on its premises. The coroner's bureau says the business continued its operations and kept remains in a warehouse that was also unauthorized to store remains.

The coroner's bureau is now asking for the public's help in reuniting one unidentified body and the other remains.

They say the decedents were received between 2020 and 2021. Five decedents were from Alameda County, and the sixth came from Sonoma County. Grissom's Mortuary has since sorted and alphabetized the cremated remains, which are from the following counties:

Alameda County (64)

Contra Costa County (10)

Fresno County (1)

Marin County (9)

Napa County (2)

Placer County (1)

Sacramento County (1)

Stanislaus County (2)

San Francisco County (23)

San Joaquin County (3)

San Mateo County (15)

Santa Clara County (9)

Santa Cruz County (4)

Solano County (8)

If you or someone you know entrusted Oceanview Cremations with final arrangements between 2013 and 2022 and you are uncertain of their disposition or the whereabouts of their cremated remains, please contact the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau at (510) 382-3000.