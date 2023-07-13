Hwy 92 hazardous materials spill leads to street closures in San Mateo, police say

San Mateo County officials say closure may last through the evening

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A hazardous materials spill on state Highway 92 led to street closures and a shelter-in-place in San Mateo late Thursday morning.

An update from San Mateo County said, "Eastbound SR92 just west of Hwy 101 will remain closed through evening commute as emergency crews respond to hazardous materials spill. Avoid the area, traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours."

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The California Highway Patrol reported the liquid spill on eastbound Highway 92 just west of U.S. Highway 101 at about 10:45 a.m.

San Mateo police said 19th Avenue is closed in both directions from Grant Street to South Norfolk Street and are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

The CHP reported that the Delaware Street on-ramp to Highway 92 was also closed.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.