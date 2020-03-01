Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: 2 Bay Area healthcare workers test 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health are reporting that two health care workers are presumptive positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); these cases are pending confirmatory testing from the CDC.

Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in home-isolation. One is a Solano County resident and the other is an Alameda County resident.

CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

The two patients both had exposure to the community-acquired case currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. The initial case is slowly recovering and the individual's family members have negative test results so far and remain in quarantine, officials say.

"Due to the aggressive measures that public health and hospital staff undertook, all potential exposures to the case were promptly identified and isolated so that patients are not placed at higher risk. Health care officials have immediately updated protocols and procedures to ensure patient safety is prioritized" said Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer. "This underscores the challenging environment that health care workers everywhere face to stem the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19. Health care and Public Health officials throughout the state are committed to protecting patients.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Public health officials said they "rapidly" identified all health care workers in contact with the case during the case's hospitalization. All the identified workers are in quarantine and will not return to patient care until they are cleared.

"As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, our staff, physicians and the community," said Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group. "Our two health care workers who tested positive have been in isolation at home since the day we learned they had contact with the patient who had contracted the virus. We took immediate and comprehensive measures intended to stop any further spread of the virus, including working with public health officials to trace the contacts the two workers may have had. We remain in close contact with national, state and local public health authorities to ensure we are following the most up-to-date protocols and procedures for dealing with this evolving situation."

CORONAVIRUS: What BART, Muni, Bay Area public transit are doing amid COVID-19 fears

A full contact tracing investigation is underway for the two new health care worker cases, officials say.

Authorities say patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Similar to influenza, it appears to cause less severe illness in younger people; those with more severe impacts tend to be older, medically fragile individuals with underlying medical conditions. Health care organizations, government entities, schools and employers should plan now for how best to decrease the spread of illness and lower the impact of COVID-19.

"We understand that the evolving news about COVID-19 is concerning, and we are taking the situation very seriously," said Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer, Alameda County Public Health Department. "This news is not unexpected in the Bay Area, and we are ready for cases here. This is not the time to panic; now is the time for all of us to work together." Dr. Pan said.

Alameda County declared a local punlic health emergency as part of its ongoing response and preparation for community spread, Alameda County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Neetu Balram said.

CORONAVIRUS: How to clean your home the right way during COVID-19 outbreak

Alameda and Solano County residents should take these precautions to stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses:

  • Wash hands with liquid soap and water and rub for at least 20 seconds

  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth

  • Stay home when you are sick

  • Get a flu shot to protect yourself and others from the flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19.


    • Officials say, "People who are well and healthy do not need to use a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses. A facemask can be worn for those who are coughing or sneezing to protect others from getting sick."

    "We remain actively involved with federal, state, and regional colleagues to ensure alignment with evolving guidance on protecting the health of our community and our health care workforce," said Colleen Chawla, Director, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. "This is a community effort and we will need broad partnership. Our public health team will work with health care providers, schools, workplaces, community organizations, and others to mitigate the health and human impacts of this virus."

    Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.

    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessalamedafairfieldoutbreakcoronavirus
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
    France's Louvre Museum closed amid spreading coronavirus epidemic
    US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
    US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
    Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 tonight
    Bernie Sanders holds rally in San Jose ahead of CA Primary
    Why you may already be a part of the FasTrak class action lawsuit
    US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
    Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in SF's Bayview Dist.
    Show More
    South Bay residents stock up amidst coronavirus concerns
    Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
    CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
    Asian-American leaders protest xenophobia following COVID-19 outbreak
    Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
    More TOP STORIES News