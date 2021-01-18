COVID-19 vaccine

5 Bay Area counties say providers received paused Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five Bay Area counties say local health providers received COVID-19 vaccine doses from a particular Moderna lot now being paused due to possible allergic reactions. Those counties are San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa.

A higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Monderna vaccine.

RELATED: Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses

The California State Epidemiologist says the vaccine was administered at a community clinic in San Diego. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours, but out of an extreme abundance of caution the state is recommending that providers pause the administration of the vaccine from the lot until an investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and state is complete.

Dr. George Rutherford is a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. "We know that there are allergies associated with this, it's odd that it would cluster that way," said Dr. Rutherford.

The individuals appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period, a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine site switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours.

RELATED: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine causes swelling and inflammation in patients who have cosmetic facial fillers

More than 330,000 doses from the lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.

"A lot is about a tenth of the whole state's supply," said Dr. Rutherford.

"So to hold that back while they're doing this investigation is not an inconsequential problem, so that means they'll do this as quickly and expeditiously as possible and, if all is well, they'll release the lot and we can continue to go forward," Dr. Rutherford continued.

MORE: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

Other providers including here in the Bay Area received doses from the same lot.

Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses and that "no Alameda County providers have reported unusual vaccine responses to the Public Health Department at this time."



Contra Costa County says it received 3,700 doses of the lot -- 3,100 have not been administered. The other 600 were distribute to a community healthcare provider. It's not clear whether that provider administered any doses from the lot before the state's warning.

Santa Clara County received 21,800 doses from the lot. To the county's knowledge, no doses from the lot have been administered to anyone in Santa Clara County.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has 8,000 doses from Moderna Lot 041L20A, according to a statement from the COVID-19 Command Center. The statement says: "These doses have been distributed to SFDPH vaccinating entities such as Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital -- which is vaccinating their clients and patients -- Laguna Honda Hospital, the city's temporary healthcare worker vaccination clinic, as well as community and non-profit clinics. We are aware that some healthcare providers in San Francisco also received some doses from Lot 041L20A.

"SFDPH has not received any reports of anyone experiencing negative impacts from doses in Lot 041L20A."

Marin County says it received 1,200 doses of this lot on Jan. 11 and all doses were distributed through its vaccine clinic (mass vaccination site) as of Jan. 15. "Our mass vaccination site requires all individuals who are vaccinated to stay on site for 15-30 minutes for post-vaccine observation and monitoring. We've had no reported severe allergic reactions among those who received this lot of the Moderna vaccine," Marin Public Health said in a statement.

San Mateo County said none of the Moderna vaccine distributed there was part of the lot number identified by the state.

Dr. Rutherford said he wouldn't let the news stop anyone from getting vaccinated.

"If you have a chance to get vaccinated, get vaccinated," said Dr. Rutherford.

ABC7 News reached out to other counties. San Mateo County said none of the Moderna vaccine distributed there was part of the lot number identified by the state.
The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to the lot.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesalameda countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusallergiescovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Marin County teachers get COVID-19 vaccine
East Bay doctor holds drive-thru vaccine event for 500 seniors
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF's Chinatown clings to hope amid pandemic
VP-elect Harris thanks CA, 'not a goodbye'
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
East Bay community celebrates MLK Day with car parade
San Leandro police find clown mask, fully loaded AR-15 in car
Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's legacy remains
Honoring MLK: Full interview with Dr. Bernice A. King
Show More
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Warm temps, high winds prompt fire danger in Bay Area
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Sideshow activity leads to deadly crash on Bay Bridge, CHP says
Oakland hosts virtual MLK Day rally
More TOP STORIES News