CAMP FIRE

Face masks in high demand as wildfire smoke continues to plague Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Haze from the deadly wildfire in Butte County is expected to continue over the Bay Area for the next few days, which makes face masks one of the most popular items in stores across the region. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Haze from the deadly wildfire in Butte County is expected to continue over the Bay Area for the next few days, which makes face masks one of the most popular items in stores across the region.

The line was long at Hassett ACE Hardware in Palo Alto, with most every customer in search of the same thing - N95 masks.

Parent Gail Shulman says she can't wait for the masks she ordered on Amazon to arrive.

RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

"It's serious," she said. "It's gone on for days, I want to guard my family's health."

The hardware store posted a sign telling customers that five is the limit per person. They've gone to great lengths to keep the masks in stock.

"One of our employees drove all the way to Bakersfield to acquire more masks," said store manager Casey Hornback.


But finding masks wasn't easy for Palo Alto resident Jerry Anderson and his wife Betty.

"We went out last night CVS and Walgreens were sold out and wouldn't have any till Tuesday," he said.

The unhealthy air remains smoky and thick in most parts of the Bay Area.

"We want people to hang in there," said Santa Clara County OES Director Patty Eaton. "Protect your children and yourself by staying inside."

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

Santa Clara County made clean air centers available, mostly at libraries, where there were bigger crowds than usual.

Monika Cabbera brought her kids.

"We've had cabin fever stuck inside looking for options," she said.

Most outdoor activities from football games to festivals have all been canceled across the Bay Area.

"It's impacting people in interesting ways, it reminds us how little control we have in life," said Palo Alto resident Betty Howell.

For more stories, photos, and videos on the Camp Fire, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsmokeair qualitywildfireCamp FirePalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Accuweather Forecast: Air quality remains unhealthy
CAMP FIRE
Mixed reactions to Pres. Trump's NorCal wildfire tour
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Trump promises change after touring wildfire devastation
Trump tours wildfire-ravaged Malibu, Paradise areas
More Camp Fire
HEALTH & FITNESS
News reporter suffers dangerous condition sparked by exercise
Camp Fire smoke forces Bay Area tourist attractions to close
Smoke causing visits to South Bay hospitals to increase
Crowdsourced air monitoring data showing alarming numbers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trump promises change after touring wildfire devastation
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Mixed reactions to Pres. Trump's NorCal wildfire tour
Accuweather Forecast: Air quality remains unhealthy
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
News reporter suffers dangerous condition sparked by exercise
Texas dad breaks silence after 3-year-old son's body found in desert
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Show More
Camp Fire: Containment grows to 55 percent in 148,000 acre blaze
Trump tours wildfire-ravaged Malibu, Paradise areas
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
7 places to escape the Bay Area's bad air quality this weekend
Camp Fire smoke forces Bay Area tourist attractions to close
More News