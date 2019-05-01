7 On Your Side

Consumer Reports looks into prescription pricing problems across the country

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drugs costs vary widely, even for Medicare recipients, possible costing seniors hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

That's the result of a recent Consumer Reports investigation, a report so eye-opening, the Senate invited a Consumer Reports investigative reporter to Capitol Hill to testify about the vast prescription pricing problems.

"We found that what a consumer could pay for their medications could vary by hundreds of dollars," said Lisa Gill, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter.

Even in the same city. Consumer Reports' investigation looked at six cities, including Dallas (but not in California), where it found a person there enrolled in a low-cost 100-dollar deductible Medicare Part D plan would end up paying an annual cost of $1,592.

But another plan in the area with a 415-dollar deductible would have a total annual cost of just 574-dollars. Consumer Reports found stark price differences in all six cities.

"And worse, even small mistakes during the sign-up process could cost a consumer a tremendous amount of money," Gill said.

Why? In 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services gave insurers more flexibility when designing prescription drug plans.

RELATED: Consumer Reports: How to save money on prescriptions

The change was supposed to give consumers more options, but it backfired -- the plans ended up being so complex, making comparison price shopping difficult.

"The medicare-dot-gov plan finder tool is very difficult, not only to use, but also to compare plans against one another," Gill said.

"Increasingly more and more seniors we see are needing to choose between prescription drugs or their other payments for just surviving," Senator Martha McSally (R).

Consumer Reports' analysis also found that the price of drugs can differ dramatically among drugstores.

RELATED: Consumer Reports warns against mixing medications with alcohol

In Denver, the total cost of five generic drugs at a chain brand drug store was 1,687-dollars through a Silver Script plan. About four miles away, at an independent pharmacy, the same five drugs with the same plan would cost 688-dollars -- almost one thousand dollars less!

"We've got to be putting patients first and that means putting an end to the greedy practices of insurance companies that are leaving patients without the insurance they thought they had," said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D).

Here is a link to Consumer Reports' story on prescription pricing.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoconsumer reportsprescription drugs7 on your sidefinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News