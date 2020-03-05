Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's what we know about the Grand Princess cruise ship headed to San Francisco

How many people are on board the cruise?
San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,383 guests and 1,100 crew members.
Thirty-five of those on board have shown flu-like symptoms.
Where has the ship traveled to?
The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.
During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.
One of those patients, a 71-year-old Placer County man, died of the virus, marking the first death in California, officials said Wednesday.
That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.
The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.
The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.
The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but is now heading to San Francisco because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Placer County man's death.
How many passengers on the cruise have developed coronavirus?
In addition to the Placer County man, two others on board the Feb. 11 cruise tested positive for the coronavirus.
One of those patients is a Sonoma County resident.
The cruise line has emphasized no one on board the current Hawaiian voyage has tested positive for the coronavirus.
#GrandPrincess Update: We can confirm that while there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently on board, the @CDCgov has identified groups of guests and crew who will be tested before arrival into San Francisco.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 5, 2020
State and Local Emergencies
In response to the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has also issued a local state of emergency.
In a press conference Thursday, Breed reiterated state and city officials are still working to figure out where the ship will dock when it arrives back in San Francisco.
The mayor said they are looking for a place with infrastructure that will allow them to handle the situation without impact on the local community.
On Thursday morning, testing kits for coronavirus are expected to be flown to the ship.
Those test kits will then be expedited to a lab in Richmond.
"We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship. And we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state, primarily to Richmond lab, where we will be able to test very quickly within just a few hours those samples," said Gov. Newsom.
No one onboard the ship will be allowed to leave until testing is complete.
The @uscoastguard will deliver sampling kits to the ship this morning, and our onboard medical team will administer the test. Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 5, 2020
San Francisco city officials called the situation "evolving."
What to do if you have a cruise booked
In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.
Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.
They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.
New San Francisco coronavirus cases
During a press conference Thursday morning, Breed announced two new positive cases of the coronavirus in San Francisco.
These are the first cases in the city, the mayor said.
These individuals did not develop the virus through international travel or from another known person with the virus.
The patients were identified as a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 40s.
The man is in "serious" condition and the woman is in "fair" condition, city health officials said.
"We want everyone to remain calm and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy," Breed said Thursday. "We have been increasing resources and staffing to prepare for the community spread of this virus, and we will do everything we can to protect public health.
How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak
State, federal and San Francisco health officials say the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.
It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.
If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.
The CDC reports a total of 99 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Thursday.
