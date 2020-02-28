Coronavirus: COVID-19 patient transferred to San Mateo County

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Office of Education will meet today with the health department and school districts after a coronavirus patient was transferred to the county.Officials have not released information about the patient or where he or she is being treated."I share the concerns of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): we all need to be prepared for COVID-19 to spread within the United States. Our lives may be significantly disrupted by the measures needed to respond to a global pandemic," Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer.The health department says state and local officials are working to manage testing and monitoring of persons who have been exposed to COVID-19.Dr. Morrow says the focus is changing from a containment strategy to one of community mitigation- which means taking steps to lessen the impact of the disease. He says what matters most is how well communities are prepared. Preparedness equals self-sufficiency.