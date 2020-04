Coronavirus: San Francisco Pride still scheduled for June, but organizer says celebration 'will look very different'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears San Francisco's Pride parade and celebration is still a go, but festivities will look a lot different from previous years when people from all over the world gathered in the city to celebrate.This year's COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shelter in place order in San Francisco through at least May.The 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride is set to get underway in June."It is apparent that SF Pride will look very different from the two-day celebration that we initially envisioned," Fred Lopez, executive director for San Francisco Pride, said in a statement Lopez says organizers will continue to work closely with City Hall to evaluate all available options.The safety and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities is the highest priority."The global Pride network is responding in unique and creative ways to the challenge of physical distancing, and SF Pride plans to be a part of those efforts while developing some new plans of our own," said Lopez.Details of this year's celebration will be released in the near future, according to Lopez. This year's theme is "Generations of Hope."Here's the full statement from Lopez about plans for Pride 50: