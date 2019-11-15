Health & Fitness

'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feeding our growing kids can be challenging at times. Judy Delaware and Megan McNamee are the two forces behind "Feeding Littles." They help you feel great about feeding your family.

Delaware is an Occupational Therapist and Feeding Specialist. McNamee is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist specializing in pediatric nutrition, food sensitivities and disordered eating.

Together, they run an online feeding course and have a huge social media presence.

Delaware and McNamee were brought together by a precious baby named Jack, who passed away at just six-months-old.

Jack had Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Delaware was Jack's OT. Megan is a friend of Jack's mom. Though Delaware and McNamee live in different states, they've teamed up to help other families navigate the feeding journey.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz spoke with McNamee to get answers to some common questions, asked by our viewers.

McNamee discusses sodium intake, how to know if your child is getting everything they need nutritionally, how to get kids to eat veggies, if kids need a multivitamin, baby led and traditional weaning, division of responsibility for parents and schools and how to raise an intuitive eater.

McNamee even talked about Kurbo, the new app by WW, Weight Watchers Reimagined.
