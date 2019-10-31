building a better bay area

SF nonprofit teaches safety, helps kids achieve goals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special organization in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley is trying to Build A Better Bay Area by providing mentors and adult guidance to help young people achieve their goals.

And for many this is about more than just goals, it's about safety.

As ABC7 news reporter David Louie explains in the video, a nonprofit called R.O.C.K. has been doing this for 25 years.

