NOBEL PRIZE

Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Berkeley professor James Allison has won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering a new cancer treatment.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A former Berkeley professor has received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering a new cancer treatment.

James Allison received the award along with Tasuku Honjo. The two men discovered a cancer treatment called immune checkpoint theory. It uses the body's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Allison first started this research in a lab at Berkeley in the 1990s. Allison was a professor there from 1985 to 2004. He currently works at University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthUC Berkeleynobel prizehealthhealth carecanceru.s. & worldBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOBEL PRIZE
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Local Nobel Laureate asked for his medal be auctioned off after his death
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
More nobel prize
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
Texas surf resort closed for 'brain-eating amoeba' testing
Free flu vaccine available at these Santa Clara County clinics
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: Trump makes statement about US-Canada trade deal
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
FBI has not contacted Blasey Ford in Kavanaugh investigation
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Show More
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
Jackie Speier questions investigation on Brett Kavanaugh
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
More News