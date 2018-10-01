Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

A former Berkeley professor has received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering a new cancer treatment.James Allison received the award along with Tasuku Honjo. The two men discovered a cancer treatment called immune checkpoint theory. It uses the body's immune system to attack cancer cells.Allison first started this research in a lab at Berkeley in the 1990s. Allison was a professor there from 1985 to 2004. He currently works at University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.