Washington Hospital in Fremont provides cutting-edge nutrition counseling through outpatient services

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The dedicated staff at Washington Hospital delivers leading care, innovative technology, and cutting-edge facilities for patients and their families. When it comes to nutrition, the hospital provides counseling for individuals with specific medical needs, as well as those seeking advice toward maintaining optimal health. Under the guidance of a registered dietician, patients are able to meet their health goals via an approach that integrates education and helpful resources.
Washington Hospital provides nutrition counseling for a full range of needs, including: gastrointestinal problems (irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease, and colitis), kidney disorders, weight management, allergies, pediatrics, cardiovascular disorders, and more. Following these 5 tips will help you live a healthier, happier life:
1. Divide your plate for the perfect meal portion: vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.
2. Enjoy mealtime at the kitchen table rather than in front of your TV, computer, or smartphone, as distracted eating can lead to overconsumption.
3. It's all about portion control. Fill up on nutrient-dense foods and enjoy your favorite indulgences in moderation.
4. Whether it's a trip to the gym or a simple walk, complete at least 20 minutes of physical activity daily to meet your health goals.
5. Don't discount seemingly normal aches and pains. Seeing your physician regularly can help prevent life-altering outcomes.
Address:
Outpatient Nutrition Counseling
2000 Mowry Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538
Phone: (510) 818-6545
