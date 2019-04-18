Health & Fitness

Health investigation into measles case at Google campus spans two counties

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County Public Health officials confirm an adult with Measles recently went to Google's main campus in Mountain View. Contact could have potentially exposed people without protection to the highly contagious infection.

The health investigation into the Measles case at the campus now spans two counties.

RELATED: Email sent to Google employees warns of measles case, report says
"It's not a case in Santa Clara County," the County's Public Health Officer, Dr. Sara Cody told reporters. "I can confirm that the case is in an adult, and they're a San Mateo County resident."

Buzzfeed News obtained an email sent to some Google employees, claiming a worker who had been to the company's 1295 Charleston Road building had been diagnosed with Measles. Since the location falls in Santa Clara County, health officials here are conducting what they call "contact investigations."

"In these contact investigations," Dr. Cody elaborated, "We're trying to understand, is there anybody who might have been exposed, who is not protected?"

Dr. Cody called the process research intensive, but routine.

She explained it's San Mateo County Health's responsibility to interview the infectious person and question where they've traveled while contagious.

RELATED: Report: Israeli flight attendant, boy in comas with measles

Although health officials do not believe there is further risk to the public, others tell us they're taking the potential threat seriously.

"I think everybody should be worried, if that's something that's happening around the area," Mountain View resident Maddison Hoag told ABC7 News. "Make sure that you're obviously being very safe and careful."
Santa Clara County health officials explained the County's high vaccination rate of 96.7-percent, means the vast majority of people are protected.

"So, in a workplace in Santa Clara County, you would also expect the vaccination rates to be high," Dr. Cody said. "And you would not expect much spread."

She said Santa Clara County has four confirmed Measles cases. None are related, and are being referred to as "independent importation." Adding there has not been any reported spread.

The San Mateo County Health Department shared a statement with ABC7 News which read in part: "San Mateo County has four confirmed measles cases in 2019, which include the Santa Clara County investigation of an adult resident who recently visited Google."

RELATED: What is measles? What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment

The County Health Communications Specialist said the department would not be releasing additional details on the case, including where the person may have traveled while infectious.

ABC7 News has also reached out to Google. This article will be updated to reflect any additional details or comments from Google.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmountain viewsan mateosanta clara countygooglemeasles
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News