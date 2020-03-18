Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hospitalized Ohio man on Facebook Live describes fighting COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio -- Viewers of an Ohio man's social media videos are witnessing firsthand what it's like to have a severe case of COVID-19.

Kevin Harris, 55, has been sharing his experience on Facebook from his hospital bed at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren, located about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

"I was leaning over the side of the bed, throwing up, thinking out loud, 'Oh God, please don't let me die like this,'" Harris said in a Facebook Live broadcast from his hospital room.

Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day
EMBED More News Videos

Americans are waking up to a country on virtual lockdown -- empty streets, closed businesses -- as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus are on the rise.


The father of four says COVID-19 feels like suffocating and going in to cardiac arrest at the same time. Visitors for him are limited and heavily protected. Harris believes this virus will change the world.

"I think it's going to bring everybody closer," he said.

Harris doesn't know when he'll leave the hospital, but he said his lungs are improving and he's hopeful about recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohospitalcoronavirussocial mediau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks jump as Trump promises to 'go big' on aid for economy
NY businesses limited to 50% of workers on site; Navy hospital ship on the way
Stock trading is halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
List of stores offering 'senior hours' during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: HUD to temporarily halt foreclosures
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19 | LIVE
SF mayor, families react after Newsom says schools likely closed for rest of year
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
NY businesses limited to 50% of workers on site; Navy hospital ship on the way
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Show More
Coronavirus: Students face digital divide as schools turn to remote learning
Many across Bay Area are paying it forward during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News