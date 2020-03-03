Coronavirus

LIVE: Santa Clara County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 11 in the county.

Officials say that, of the total confirmed cases in the county, only two have been determined to be community transmission; four are travel related; three are close contacts to known cases; and the two new cases remain under investigation.

Health officials will address the media at 3 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

