LIVE: Santa Clara County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 11 in the county.Officials say that, of the total confirmed cases in the county, only two have been determined to be community transmission; four are travel related; three are close contacts to known cases; and the two new cases remain under investigation.Health officials will address the media at 3 p.m.