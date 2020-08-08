New clinical trial adds multiple sclerosis drug to boost COVID-19 patients' immune system

"This is the third stage of what's known as the adaptive clinical trial which is an NIH sponsored trial looking at various interventions to treat COVID-19," said Dr. Sarah Doernberg, UCSF Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases.
RELATED: Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in a rigorous study
This worldwide trial is aiming for 1,000 COVID-19 patients. The majority of patients will be selected from the U.S.
UCSF's principal investigator Dr. Doernberg is hopeful about adding the drug, Interferon, to the trial. This drug has been used in the past to treat multiple sclerosis.
"Perhaps given the drug would help the immune system clear the virus," said Dr. Doernberg.
As part of the trial half of the enrolled COVID-19 patients will receive Remdesivir + a placebo. The other half will receive Remdesivir + Interferon.
RELATED: As patients shop online for prescriptions during pandemic, fake online pharmacies multiply
UCSF's infectious disease Dr. Peter Chin-Hong has been studying two clinical trials that used Interferon in the UK and Hong Kong to treat COVID-19 patients successfully.
"Half of the patients would get this under the skin injection over four days. Every other day. And half the patients would get a pretend over the skin that will be placebo. But they will all get Remdesevir," said Chin-Hong.
Dr. Chin-Hong is hopeful that if the results are effective more people will have access to faster treatment.
"The other pro about Interferon beta is that it's readily available. If the study shows that is effective then people can go out and get it."
The results of this trial are projected for late fall.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic