Plastic bins have most germs at airport, study says

The germiest place at the airport may not be where you think.

A new study finds the plastic bins used for shoes, liquids and carry-ons are hotbeds for viruses.

Researchers also examined surfaces of handrails, toilets, kiosk touchscreens and toys in children's play areas. But the security trays were found to have the most contamination.

Viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, flush buttons, or the locks inside stall doors.

To help stop the spread of germs, travelers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly and frequently.

The study was published in the journal 'BMC Infectious Diseases' by the University of Nottingham and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

