Health & Fitness

Scotland moves to make tampons, pads available for free

Scotland may soon make all period products available for free.

Scottish Parliament approved Tuesday the first stage of the plan, which they say can help end "period poverty."

The plan would make tampons and pads completely free for those in need.

All parties on Thursday backed the Period Products Free Provision bill.

The Scottish government is now expected to make amendments and address a big concern: the costs.

The initiative could cost more than 24 million pounds - or $31 million U.S. dollars - annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckwomens healthu.s. & worldeuropewomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Solano County resident treated, origin unknown
Report finds racial disparity in BART citations
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
ABC7 talks riders about their concerns about Bart
Show More
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on freeway
WATCH IN 60: New NorCal coronavirus patient, Safeway expansion plans
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
Man caught on camera riding longboard across South Bay freeway
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News