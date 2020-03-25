Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Trick Dog, SF flower market among businesses to lay off workers amid COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The loss of jobs from the coronavirus lockdown could be staggering. One think tank - the Economic Policy Institute - says California could lose about 600,000 private-sector jobs by the summer and that roughly a quarter of those jobs will be in hospitality and small businesses.

Many San Francisco businesses say they have already laid off their workers, including award-winning cocktail bar Trick Dog. The usually packed bar is now temporarily shut down and boarded up with plywood.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

Owner Josh Harris says he made the tough decision to temporarily shut down both Trick Dog and his second restaurant, Bon Voyage - meaning his 50 employees are now out of a job.

"It was very emotional for everyone and everyone is like family," Harris told ABC7 News. "They are now collecting unemployment, which really feels just like a consolation prize that's used to justify this situation that we've found ourselves in."



Harris' hope is that he'll be able to reopen and rehire all of his employees - but says there's no guarantee. He's trying creative ways to make ends meet, including launching a new "Bottle Club," which he says is essentially a wine club but for fine spirits. Still, it might not be enough.

"Absolutely," he responded when asked if it's fair to say he might have to close permanently. "This is not something that we'll get through unscathed."



It's the heartbreaking reality for so many restaurant, bar and small business owners across the Bay Area. You can see it on GoFundMe - page after page of campaigns set up to help struggling businesses.

Alfie Spears is one of Harris' employees who up until last week worked as General Manager at Trick Dog. Spears started a GoFundMe to raise money for his staff.

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom says early April reopening of California is sooner than what experts 'believe is possible'

"The entire industry in the most expensive place in the world to live now has lost their paychecks," Spears said. "I don't think I can do unemployment for much longer."

And it's not just the food industry. Lauren Borden, the manager of Delano Nursery, started a GoFundMe for employees of the San Francisco Flower Market, which has been open since 1912. The market had to abruptly shut down last week, forcing florists to discard thousands of flowers in a nearby alley. The market's 300 employees are also now of work.



"I started the GoFundMe because I know a lot of the employees at the flower market are living paycheck to paycheck and having to skip one of these paychecks is devastating for a lot of these families," Borden said.

"It's going to be hard for people to bounce back after this and some of them might not make it," she added.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobarcoronavirus californiabusinesssmall businesseconomycoronavirusrestaurantunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
South Bay mom navigates unemployment, unsure of financial future
A million Californians could lose healthcare during coronavirus pandemic
National Guard steps in to help South Bay food bank due to volunteer shortage
Hair stylists, freelancers struggling amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: California woman recovers from COVID-19 after being treated with test drug
Coronavirus updates: SF reports 1st COVID-19 related death
Silicon Valley green energy leader answers Gov. Newsom's call to action
National Guard steps in to help South Bay food bank due to volunteer shortage
South Bay mom navigates unemployment, unsure of financial future
Hair stylists, freelancers struggling amid COVID-19 crisis
Relaxed rules during COVID-19 pandemic pose risk for long-haul truckers
Show More
A million Californians could lose healthcare during coronavirus pandemic
UCSF pediatrician urges families, kids to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic
SF woman temporarily loses sense of taste, smell due to COVID-19
Coronavirus; Newsom says early April reopening is unlikely
SF mayor has harsh words for feds amidst COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News