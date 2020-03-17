Coronavirus

What is it like to be tested for coronavirus? SF family tells their story

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While testing for the coronavirus is not widespread yet, some people are being tested and that includes my wife.



She fell ill a few days ago and was tested Monday morning.



Our ordeal began last Friday night when my wife sent me a text just after arriving to our San Francisco home from her work in San Jose.



RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order



It said, "I have a fever. 38.1 degrees Celsius." That's 100.6 Fahrenheit.



She was able to talk to a Kaiser nurse by phone on Friday night.



"She told me to take Tylenol, fluids and get plenty of rest," said my wife, Maria Leticia Gomez. The nurse booked her a telephone appointment with a doctor for the following day, on Saturday.



The fever went away with the Tylenol and has not come back but she has body aches and a dry cough that has persisted.



RELATED: At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place due to COVID-19



On Saturday, a doctor called and determined she should get tested because she finished chemotherapy a few months ago and her mother, who is her 70's, is visiting us.



The doctor said I would not get tested because I am was not sick or showing any symptoms. If she tested positive then I likely had the virus as well. I knew that, but it was still felt strange when she said, "It is too late for him.""



The doctor also advised us stay away from each other, which we had already been doing. She has stayed in her room and I moved into my daughter's bedroom (they are away in college). Whenever I take her food, I immediately go and wash my hands and disinfect any areas she touches outside the bedroom. Luckily we have two bathrooms, so we can maintain some sort of distance. It is still strange. We can't even watch TV together.



I did self-isolation just in case I am infected, (if it is COVID-19), but I still have to go outside to walk the dog.



Testing on Monday morning was at a drive-thru tent in the parking lot of the Kaiser French Campus. Only patients with appointments for testing are allowed to drive into the lot.



RELATED: Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19



"They don't let you get out of the car. You just stick your head out of the car. They give you a tissue to blow your nose to discard any mucous you may have. Then they come to you with like a swab, but it is sharper, not like a cotton swab. They put it all the way to the back of your throat. They collect something from there. Then the other end they stick it up your nose. It hurts a bit to be honest, but you have to do it. It takes 20 seconds maximum. And when will you know if you are infected? That's the part that I am really upset about. They told me I have to wait five to seven days for test results," said my wife with frustration in her voice.



I was not tested because I don't have any symptoms. We expected to know within 24 hours if she has coronavirus. Waiting five to seven days, living together, but each of us isolated in a different part of the house is very tough.



"It's a bit of a wait, and I am just bouncing off the walls in my bedroom," she added.



In the meantime, I will keep washing my hands every time I make contact with her and keep wiping whatever she touches with disinfectant while we both try to keep our sanity while we wait for the results.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronaviruskaiser permanentevirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York state coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus cancellations: Met Gala, MLB Opening Day postponed
Coronavirus closures: McDonald's seating areas, PlayPlaces to close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Fight breaks out at SF Safeway amid shortage fears due to COVID-19
Social distancing for COVID-19 leads to empty San Jose businesses
Show More
Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19
Grand Princess leaves Port of Oakland, anchors in SF Bay
Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars after COVID-19 isolation measures increase
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News