San Francisco's Camp Mather set to reopen near Yosemite after gastrointestinal virus outbreak

Health officials are investigating an outbreak at a San Francisco run camp near Yosemite National Park. (San Francisco Recreation & Park Department )

GROVELAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Health officials are investigating an outbreak at Camp Mather, a San Francisco run camp near Yosemite National Park.

Officials say group of campers and staff at Camp Mather got really sick with some type of gastrointestinal virus during the first week of July.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department posted an update on its website saying it voluntarily decided to temporary close Camp Mather to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials say they consulted with San Francisco Public Health and Tuolumne County Public Health before closing.

"We completely understand that this is disappointing, and disruptive to your summer plans for a week at Camp Mather," said Phil Ginsburg San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. "We have run Camp Mather for ninety-four years and never had to take this type of measure. You will be completely refunded all Camp costs for the upcoming week."

Camp Mather is expect to re-open July 15.
