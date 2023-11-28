Suspected propane leak sickens 12 kids in cabin at Sonoma Co. camp, authorities say

A propane leak at an overnight camp in Sonoma County sickened 12 children sleeping in a cabin, authorities said.

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspected propane leak at an overnight camp in Sonoma County sickened 12 children sleeping in a cabin, authorities said. At least two were taken to the hospital.

The fire department responded to a call about one child having a seizure at the CYO Community Camp located on the 2100 block of Bohemian Highway in Occidental.

They arrived to find multiple victims experiencing headaches, dizziness and nausea.

The cabin was immediately evacuated.

The propane was turned off and authorities say the incident is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

