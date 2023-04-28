1 injured in SF Richmond District propane tank explosion, police say

One person is injured after a propane tank exploded and blew out the front window of a building in San Francisco's Richmond District, police say.

The explosion on 26th Avenue close to Balboa Street sent shards of glass onto the street.

San Francisco Fire Department says one person is being treated for burns.

An ABC7 News has a crew on scene and it appears someone had an automobile repair shop in the garage where the tank exploded.

The garage door appears to have exploded into the street. The explosion also took out the rear window of a car and the upstairs window of the house.

