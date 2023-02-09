Explosion knocks Outer Sunset home off foundation, sparks 3-alarm fire, SFFD says; 1 hurt

San Francisco firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire that destroyed a home following some sort of explosion in the Outer Sunset, SFFD says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a large 3-alarm house fire and massive explosion in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood, SFFD says.

Officials say that one victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for burns in serious condition.

The explosion happened at 1734 22nd Avenue between Noriega and Moraga. The call for the fire came in before 9:30 a.m.

SFFD says that a firefighter has minor injuries.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson called the explosion "really, really powerful" and says it completely took the home off it's foundation. SKY7 views from the scene show how the house looks imploded, with walls completely collapsed.

She also says it destroyed the house to the left of it, and damaged the house to the right as well. They did a complete search of both houses next door and no one was found inside.

They are not able to search the home that exploded right now, and it is unknown if there were any other people inside.

SKY7 is over the scene of a massive house fire in San Francisco's Sunset District on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. KGO-TV

Chief Nicholson says that the explosion blew out doors and windows across the street, and car windows up and down the street.

Neighbors said they heard the explosion and felt their houses shake from as far as 20 blocks away.

Police and fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the explosion.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.