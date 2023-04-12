Oakland says 75 tons of debris cleared from Wood Street encampment so far

The City of Oakland says it has cleared 75 tons of debris from the Wood Street encampment to make way for its 170-unit affordable housing plan.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Oakland says it is continuing operations to close the Wood Street encampment and transition residents, their pets and belongings to shelter programs.

On Tuesday, outreach teams assisted four encampment residents in relocating to a cabin shelter program and three residents and their vehicles relocated to a Safe RV Parking site.

The city says that a total of 27 individuals have so far enrolled in the Wood Street cabin program, which can accommodate up to 100 people. Officials say the city is able to provide shelter for everyone at the encampment who wants it. Oakland Police say two arrests have been made at the encampment.

Public Works crews say they have removed a total of 75 tons of debris from the site and Department of Transportation crews say they have towed a total of 14 inoperable vehicles.

Animal Services has been distributing leashes, collars and cat carriers to residents from that area and have so far rescued approximately two dozen cats and kittens, the city said. Teams have also been dispatched to handle any hazardous waste or public safety issues.

Oakland says its 170-unit permanent affordable housing project slated for the city-owned Wood Street site cannot begin until the area is closed and secure. Outreach teams continue to engage with residents to provide resources.

