Young cancer patients' hand-drawn portraits of SF Giants' players appear on scoreboard

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Giants three-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies wasn't the only thing fans had to enjoy at Oracle Park this past weekend.

On Friday, the team replaced the normal player headshots on the scoreboard with portraits drawn by children battling cancer.

Several organizations provided the artwork, including Kids and Art, Family House, Camp Okizu and the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.

