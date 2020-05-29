Coronavirus California

Sheriff Mark Essick reverses decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said Thursday he wasn't going to enforce the county health officer's orders come June 1, but Friday afternoon, the sheriff reversed that decision and said he would follow the governor's directives instead of orders from Sonoma County.



The health officer has delayed the reopening of businesses another two weeks due to a recent uptick in cases and a few hospitalizations.

The sheriff previously said the percentage of COVID-19 cases among those tested is still down despite uptick in total cases.

ABC7 News spoke with Essick Thursday night.

He told us, "What we'll do on June 1st, we will start following the governor's directives."

He went on to say, "that's a decision that I've made in consultation with constituents and many other leaders in the area. Over the last ten weeks we've learned a lot. We've learned that the curve has been lowered significantly here in Sonoma County."

The sheriff posted a lengthy statement on Facebook.

At the time, this meant the sheriff's office was not going to enforce county restrictions in unincorporated areas, meaning that some businesses could choose to open up at that time.

Some in Penngrove told ABC7 they are against the sheriff's stand.

"If we live in this county we should listen to county health department and what they're saying because they're going to base it on what is happening here," says Brenda Johnson.

Others are in full support.

Evan Bedford lives in the county and said Thursday, "I think all these businesses deserve to be back open it's been a few months already and everyone is getting anxious."

The sheriff says there have been just four deaths from COVID-19 in the county. He says the system has not been fair to business owners and this should help them.

"The mom and pop floral shop isn't able to operate but the Safeway floral shop can operate and people see that as unfair."

