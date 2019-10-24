Health & Fitness

Taking blood pressure medications at night leads to better control, study says

A new study finds that people with high blood pressure who take their anti-hypertensive medication at bedtime have better-controlled blood pressure.

The study also found those people had a significantly lower risk of death or illness caused by heart or blood vessel problems compared to people who took their medication in the morning.

Researchers found people who took their medicine at night had nearly half the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.

The research also noted that there is no data that shows taking blood pressure meds in the morning works best, even though it's typically recommended.

The study was published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalblood pressuremedical researchu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Sonoma County wildfire explodes to 10,000 acres
RAW VIDEO: Wildfire rages out-of-control in Sonoma County
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages begin
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
PG&E power outage timeline
Show More
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Home warranty company says East Bay grandmother deliberately broke her furnace
SJ to propose turning PG&E into customer-owned utility
PG&E replaces power pole that East Bay residents blame for fires
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
More TOP STORIES News