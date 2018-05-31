Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much

EXERCISE

17-year-old student diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

By
HOUSTON --
Summer is fast approaching and many people are hitting the gym, but that soreness the next day could signal a bigger problem.

Jared Shamburger, 17, said he was "super duper sore" after a 90-minute weightlifting session last week.

"Everything hurt. It hurt to the touch. It was swollen," Jared said.

RELATED: Workout warning: Intense exercise may have deadly result

Jared just got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting for years.

"I gotta catch up to them and get as big as them," Jared said. "I have to go hard fast."

But the soreness and swelling wasn't going away.

Jared's mom Judy searched the symptoms online. She said she knows that can sometimes cause more harm than good, but this time it paid off.

"The mama bear in me kind of took over and I called the pediatrician and said, 'I really think my son has rhabdo,'" Judy said.

RELATED: 6 Strange Things That Can Send You to the Hospital

She was right. Jared was hospitalized for five days with rhabdomyolysis. It can be caused by many things including injury, infection and hitting the gym too hard.

The potentially life-threatening condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.

"In extreme cases, it can also cause death," Judy said.

Jared is expected to make a full recovery. He says he plans to get back in the gym soon, but his family hopes others will be aware.

Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.

"If he hadn't caught it, if he hadn't told me, if we had just gone out of town, about our way..." Judy said, "I can't even imagine - and I don't want to - about what could have happened."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexerciseillnessworkoutwarningu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much
EXERCISE
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to school
Bicycle course in Richmond helping city kids get off the sidewalk
Foodie mom dishes up healthy recipes for the Bay Area and beyond
Naperville man sets plank record at 10 hours
Bay Area LIFE: A new approach to working out!
More exercise
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News