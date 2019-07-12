AIDS Walk

Thousands to participate in AIDS Walk San Francisco on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year's AIDS Walk San Francisco is taking place this Sunday in Golden Gate Park.

The 10K fundraising walk benefits dozens of local HIV and AIDS programs, such as Project Open Hand and Positive Resource Center.

Since 1987, ABC7 News has been a proud sponsor of the AIDS Walk. Last year, members of the ABC7 News team joined 10,000 walkers at Golden Gate Park, special guests and our own Dan Ashley's band participated -- helping to raise $1.8 million for the cause. This year, we are hoping we can help to raise even more.

The AIDS Walk has raised over $90 million to date and benefits more than 32 HIV organizations across the Bay Area.

To register call 415-615-WALK or visit https://sf.aidswalk.net/.

