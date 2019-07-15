Thousands unite in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for 2019 AIDS Walk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people united to help those affected by AIDS and HIV in San Francisco Sunday.
The 10K fundraising walk benefits dozens of local HIV and AIDS programs, such as Project Open Hand and Positive Resource Center.
Since 1987, ABC7 News has been a proud sponsor of the AIDS Walk.
This year, we were there once again in Golden Gate Park as the Cal band serenaded the crowd.
ABC7 anchor Dan Ashley welcomed the participants to today's 10K walk, and his band even played during the after-walk festivities.
Watch the video posted above to see more.
