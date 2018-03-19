FEEL GOOD

Doctor dressed as Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Phillip Thrush promised Austin Eggleston - a die-hard Star Wars fan - that when a heart became available, he would deliver the good news wearing a Chewbacca costume. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch and Mallory Gillikin
CHICAGO --
When 15-year-old Austin Eggleston was placed on a heart transplant list nearly five months ago, his doctor made him a deal.

Dr. Phillip Thrush promised Austin - a die-hard Star Wars fan from Pontiac, Illinois - that when a heart became available, he would deliver the good news wearing a Chewbacca costume.

RELATED: Adorable premies channel the force in Star Wars-themed photo shoot

Dr. Thrush made good on his promise Saturday, speaking fluent Wookie. The heartwarming moment was captured on video in Austin's room at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?" Austin asks before high-fiving and hugging the pediatric cardiologist-turned-Wookie warrior.

RAW VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
EMBED More News Videos

Austin Eggleston waited four months for a new heart. He found out he'd have a renewed chance at life, Saturday, in an unforgetable way.



"To see him knowing that he has a chance at life, that he has a chance to achieve so many things leaves you speechless," said Austin's mom, Mary Anglin, of that blissful moment Saturday morning, which has more than 70,000 views on Facebook.

Anglin also expressed gratitude for the donor's family, which had to make a courageous decision to donate a child's heart in their time of grief.

RELATED:Bay Area father, son turn field into 'Star Wars' tribute

"He will make sure that he does remarkable things because of it," Anglin promised.

First up: lobbying Marvel to host a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War for the Lurie's kids who cannot leave the hospital because of their illnesses. He's started a social media campaign using the Twitter handle @TheReelThanos, hoping to get the movie maker's attention.

Click here for a look at more feel-good stories!

Marvel and ABC7 are both owned by the Walt Disney Company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart defectsheart transplantstar warschildren's healthfeel goodu.s. & worlddoctorsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
More feel good
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News