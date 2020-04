WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with UCSF doctor and mayors London Breed, Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation , California was previously projected to reach its peak for novel coronavirus in terms of resource use and death rate at the end of April. The latest data points to this week.In an effort to answer your questions about the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 presents "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and UCSF's chair of the Dept. of Medicine, Dr. Bob Wachter We will be streaming the event live from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today on abc7news.com , the ABC7 app ABC7's Facebook and ABC7's YouTube pages.Have a question for the mayors and Dr. Wachter? Submit it in the Facebook post or the form below. You can also head to our Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m. and leave a comment in the live stream.