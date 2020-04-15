Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with UCSF doctor and mayors London Breed, Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, California was previously projected to reach its peak for novel coronavirus in terms of resource use and death rate at the end of April. The latest data points to this week.

In an effort to answer your questions about the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 presents "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and UCSF's chair of the Dept. of Medicine, Dr. Bob Wachter.

RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

We will be streaming the event live from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today on abc7news.com, the ABC7 app, ABC7's Facebook and ABC7's YouTube pages.

SUBMIT A QUESTION: Have a question for the mayors and Dr. Wachter? Submit it in the Facebook post or the form below. You can also head to our Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m. and leave a comment in the live stream.



Check back here at 2 p.m. to watch.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscooaklandsan joseucsfcoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaklondon breedsam liccardocoronavirus pandemicucsfcoronavirus testlibby schaaf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Hopscotch challenge brings fun to South Bay community
Young woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Young woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade
Coronavirus: Hopscotch challenge brings fun to South Bay community
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Coronavirus kindness: South Bay organizations team up for drive-thru food distribution
Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
Show More
Small businesses struggle to apply for loans as federal funding runs out
Live coronavirus updates: Two more patients die at Hayward nursing home, bringing death toll to 13
Artist's honey bear murals on San Francisco's shuttered storefronts defaced amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: SF lays out plan to do the most comprehensive contact tracing in the country
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News