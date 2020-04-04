Coronavirus Safety: Your questions about masks, answered

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wearing some sort of face cover when going outside is now a health recommendation for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.ABC7 News reached out to Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF to help us answer some of the most common questions about masks that we've been getting from our viewers.What should you we are when going out - for a walk, a run, grocery shopping?Should you go high-tech, filtered or just plain cloth? What's the most important feature of a mask?Click on the video posted above for his answers.