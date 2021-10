2nd heat wave heading to Bay Area could bring record-high temps

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is the heat wave over? Yes, but not for long! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to get hot again this weekend when possible record-breaking temperatures return to the Bay Area."As Friday starts to roll around -- we are looking at summer heat building inland and into the bay once again," said Nicco. "The good news? This one doesn't look nearly as aggressive as the recent heat spell."Nicco is tracking two weather models. The warmest one shows Saturday and Sunday being the hottest days of the week with temperatures reaching triple-digits in some inland neighborhoods.Sunday's hot spots may include 106 in Fairfield, 103 in Antioch, 100 in Livermore and Santa Rosa, 93 in Petaluma and 92 in San Jose.Cloverdale could reach a scorching 110 on Sunday.Nicco says these temperatures aren't definitive, yet. Other weather models show Bay Area temperatures warming up, but not scorching hot."So, we are definitely going to keep this in mind as we tweak the forecast over the next couple of days," said Nicco.