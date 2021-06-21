2nd heat wave heading to Bay Area could bring record-high temps

"As Friday starts to roll around -- we are looking at summer heat building inland and into the bay once again," said Nicco. "The good news? This one doesn't look nearly as aggressive as the recent heat spell."
Nicco is tracking two weather models. The warmest one shows Saturday and Sunday being the hottest days of the week with temperatures reaching triple-digits in some inland neighborhoods.
Sunday's hot spots may include 106 in Fairfield, 103 in Antioch, 100 in Livermore and Santa Rosa, 93 in Petaluma and 92 in San Jose.
Cloverdale could reach a scorching 110 on Sunday.
Nicco says these temperatures aren't definitive, yet. Other weather models show Bay Area temperatures warming up, but not scorching hot.
"So, we are definitely going to keep this in mind as we tweak the forecast over the next couple of days," said Nicco.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
- What's a Flex Alert?