The public memorial for legendary drag performer Heklina is Tuesday in San Francisco's Castro District.

Public memorial to be held for legendary drag performer Heklina in SF's Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The public memorial for legendary drag performer Heklina is Tuesday. It's expected to draw a huge crowd to San Francisco's Castro District.

Heklina died suddenly during a trip to London last month.

Organizers say the memorial will feature performances, stories and more to honor the many facets of Heklina's life.

VIDEO: Friends, fans mourn loss of legendary Bay Area drag performer Heklina

Tickets for seats inside the Castro Theatre sold out in minutes, but hundreds of people are expected to gather on Castro Street outside the theatre for the event.

The memorial is free but everyone is being asked to donate $20 to help offset the cost.

Because of the event, Castro Street between 18th and Market will be closed from noon to midnight.

A map shows road closures for the public memorial for legendary drag performer Heklina in San Francisco's Castro District on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. KGO-TV

People attending will be allowed to begin gathering near the outside stage starting at 5 p.m. and outdoor memorial events start at 6 p.m., with a live stream from inside the theater beginning at 8 p.m.

Muni is re-routing the 24 and 35 buses around the area.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live