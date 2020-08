Crews battle large brush fire near Hwy 101 in San Francisco

UPDATE CREWS ARE ON SCENE MAKING PROGRESS ON THIS FIRE PLEASE AVOID THE AREA @SFFFLocal798 -- PHOTO CREDIT @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/n7Qi8pvaTX pic.twitter.com/wC9ZvpwbhO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 15, 2020

SFFD CREWS on scene at a working fire on San Bruno Ave that has spread to brush on 101 SB. Working with @CHPSanFrancisco to divert traffic #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/48i7oin6Kx — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) August 15, 2020

UPDATE 2ND ALARM WILDLAND FIRE CREWS HAVE STOPPED FORWARD PROGRESS WITH NO REPORTED INJURIES AVOID AREA 1400 Hrs https://t.co/JNJk3NxmBl — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire along San Bruno Avenue near Highway 101. As of 2 p.m., crews say they have made progress and are asking people to avoid the area.Officials say on Twitter, the fire spread to brush along the southbound lanes.No injuries have been reported.