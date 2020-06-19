Shooting investigation shuts down part of Highway 4 in Antioch

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION underway at #hwy4 e/b at Laurel Rd temporarily shutdown as of 1317 for investigation. Expect delays & seek alternate routes if possible. Our @CHP_GoldenGate ISU unit is handling this investigation. Please direct your inquires to them. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5FJhK8f7lh — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 19, 2020

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting investigation is shutting down part of Highway 4 in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.Just after 3 p.m. CHP tweeted the area around Laurel Road is closed until further notice.Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.CHP did not say if anyone was injured.No further details about the investigation were released.