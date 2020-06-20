CHP looking for perpetrator in Highway 4 shooting that left driver injured

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg by someone in a grey SUV on Highway 4 near Brentwood Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting took place around noon on the highway, west of Lone Tree Way.


Authorities say someone in the SUV, possibly a 1990s Mitsubishi, shot at the victim's pickup truck three times before leaving the scene.

The Golden Gate division of the highway patrol is now investigating the freeway shooting.

RELATED: Shooting investigation shuts down part of Highway 4 in Antioch

The shooting is believed to have been targeted, according to the CHP.


Part of the highway in Antioch was shutdown Friday afternoon while officers were investigating.

Those with information on what happened should contact the CHP tip line at 707-917-4491.

