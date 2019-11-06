Hillsborough heiress murder trial: No sign jurors are close to verdict in case against Tiffany Li

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Jurors in the Hillsborough heiress murder trial completed their sixth full day of deliberations Tuesday but there still is no sign that they are getting close to a verdict.Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat are accused of killing Keith Green, the father of Li's two children. Prosecutors say that on April 28, 2016, Li lured Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by Bayat.Jurors on Monday asked the trial judge about their deliberation schedule between now and November 22, when the trial had originally been scheduled to conclude.Defense lawyers maintain that Green was killed by Olivier Adella in a botched kidnapping. He was a friend to the couple and had worked as Bayat's bodyguard and trainer.The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has prepared a motion for Li to be taken into custody immediately if jurors find her guilty. She is currently on a bail of $4 million in cash and $62 million in property. Bayat has remained in jail since he was arrested with Li in May 2016.