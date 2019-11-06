Keith Green

Hillsborough heiress murder trial: No sign jurors are close to verdict in case against Tiffany Li

By Ed Walsh
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Jurors in the Hillsborough heiress murder trial completed their sixth full day of deliberations Tuesday but there still is no sign that they are getting close to a verdict.

MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green

Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat are accused of killing Keith Green, the father of Li's two children. Prosecutors say that on April 28, 2016, Li lured Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by Bayat.

Jurors on Monday asked the trial judge about their deliberation schedule between now and November 22, when the trial had originally been scheduled to conclude.

RELATED: Who's Who in Hillsborough Heiress murder case

Defense lawyers maintain that Green was killed by Olivier Adella in a botched kidnapping. He was a friend to the couple and had worked as Bayat's bodyguard and trainer.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has prepared a motion for Li to be taken into custody immediately if jurors find her guilty. She is currently on a bail of $4 million in cash and $62 million in property. Bayat has remained in jail since he was arrested with Li in May 2016.

See more stories and videos related to the Hillsborough heiress murder trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughkeith greentrialmurdercourthomicide investigationcourt casemurder mystery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KEITH GREEN
﻿Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Still no verdicts, juror asks for day off
Closing arguments begin in sensational Hillsborough murder case
Defense rests in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
WATCH IN 60: Teacher talks viral video, Raiders to honor BART hero
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
Show More
Tunnel Top Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
More TOP STORIES News