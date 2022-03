EMBED >More News Videos Hillsborough Police investigate a series of safe burglaries that could be linked to one group.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Hillsborough police released surveillance video of a home burglary that happened near Eugenia Way and Butternut Drive early Saturday morning.The surveillance video shows several men coming out of the home with bags and loading them into a car.An SUV was also stolen from the garage.Police say they think the suspects are responsible for other burglaries throughout the region.They believe it's "criminal tourism" and blame sophisticated burglary crews from South America.