Hillsborough police investigate series of safe burglaries; may be linked to 'tourism theft groups'

Police investigate series of safe burglaries in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Hillsborough police say four burglars, captured on surveillance video, carried a safe from a home last Thursday.

Police say there were credit cards inside that have already been used in Modesto and Gardena in Los Angeles County.

After recovering two safes, Hillsborough police say this appears to be the work of "tourism theft groups."

They're investigating three separate cases, but authorities say they think they may be connected to one group.



