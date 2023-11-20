Person dies in double hit and run crash on Hwy 13 in Oakland, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a double hit and run crash in Oakland, authorities said.

A rental Zipcar crashed into another vehicle south of the Lincoln Avenue exit at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, The California Highway Patrol said.

The Zipcar became disabled -- but the other car drove away.

Two people got out of the Zipcar.

The passenger of the Zipcar was hit and killed by a car that swerved to avoid the Zipcar.

That car also took off.

The driver of the Zipcar wasn't injured.

Investigators have not released any information about the cars that left the crash.

