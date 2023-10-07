  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Burglary suspects crash vehicle into Union City liquor store, police say

KGO logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 9:22PM
Burglary suspects crash vehicle into Bay Area liquor store, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating burglars who purposely rammed a car into a liquor store in Union City overnight on Saturday.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating burglars who purposely rammed a car into a liquor store in Union City overnight on Saturday.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. at UC Liquor Store on Union City Boulevard.

Police say the car was left running and abandoned after suspects crashed into the store's entrance.

MORE: Thieves in SUV hook chain to Oakland store gate, drive away to yank it open

Vishal Sharma, the store owner, says the suspects broke into his store and attempted to steal the ATM, but they fled after failing to steal it.

Sharma is frustrated.

"Well, I don't know. I have to be here at the store, we have to deal with the customers, but everyone's going to see the damage so it effects the business. It effects the community...it's not a good feeling," he said.

Sharma also says a dispensary was broken into last week on the same street.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW