Burglary suspects crash vehicle into Union City liquor store, police say

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating burglars who purposely rammed a car into a liquor store in Union City overnight on Saturday.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. at UC Liquor Store on Union City Boulevard.

Police say the car was left running and abandoned after suspects crashed into the store's entrance.

Vishal Sharma, the store owner, says the suspects broke into his store and attempted to steal the ATM, but they fled after failing to steal it.

Sharma is frustrated.

"Well, I don't know. I have to be here at the store, we have to deal with the customers, but everyone's going to see the damage so it effects the business. It effects the community...it's not a good feeling," he said.

Sharma also says a dispensary was broken into last week on the same street.

