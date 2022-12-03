Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area

ABC7 gives you a tour of Miracle at PCH on Sutter St. in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just in time for the holidays, some pop-up bars are now open in the Bay Area to help bring in the festive cheer!

ABC7 got a look inside of Miracle at PCH on Sutter Street in San Francisco.

The bar is adorned with kitschy festive décor. Holiday music and fog and snow machines really get you in the holiday spirit. There's a menu featuring special holiday cocktails and you can take a picture to post on social media while sitting on Santa's throne.

Kevin Diedrich owns Miracle at PCH located at Pacific Cocktail Haven and the tropical holiday bar, Kona's Sippin' Santa, located at Kona's Street Market, on 3rd Street in San Francisco. They'll be open until New Year's Eve.

"Expect just over the top," Diedrich said, adding there's usually a line of people waiting to go in. "Enjoy the moment and the spirit and enjoy hearing Mariah Carey over and over and over."

Speaking of Mariah Carey, a QR code on an employee's shirt directs you to a YouTube page with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You."

"It's like, how do you not be happy when you come in this space?," Diedrich said. "I mean, it's just like, lights, Christmas decorations, festive glassware. You just can't go wrong with coming in and just having a good time."

You can buy some of the festive glassware, 10% of proceeds will go to the Seva Foundation, a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.

Miracle at PCH

(at Pacific Cocktail Haven)

550 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA

Open Monday - Saturday

Kona's Sippin' Santa

(at Kona's Street Market)

32 3rd Street San Francisco, CA

Open Monday - Saturday

Miracle on Telegraph

(at Double Standard)

2424 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA 94612

Open Monday through Friday: 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

There are more than 100 Miracle partner bars in the U.S. and abroad and 40 Sippin' Santa bars in the U.S.

